Bray Wyatt was one of WWE's biggest personalities and delivered two unforgettable characters throughout his time with the company, including the evil presence known as The Fiend. That's why it shocked so many that he was released by WWE last year, and up to this point, Wyatt (now known as Windham) hasn't really gone into detail on his time with WWE and what led to his departure. AEW's Matt Hardy, who once held the Tag Team Championships with Wyatt in WWE, talked about the 'strange relationship' between Vince McMahon and Wyatt during his most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, saying that at times McMahon would do everything he could for Wyatt and at other times insult and punish him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO