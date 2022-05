The city of Inverness was not chosen for a road-paving grant. A setback, but the city won’t give up. It’s a frustrating situation. The city of Inverness knows what ought to happen with dirt roads in two subdivisions. Though it is not by law obligated to act, it has tried to achieve a remedy through applying for grants to pay for paving. Unfortunately, the city recently got word that last year’s Community Development Block Grant Mitigation program application was unsuccessful. Only 17 of nearly 250 applications were approved.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO