Madera, CA

Two Madera homes destroyed, two others damaged from brush fire

By Larry Valenzuela
The Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

Two homes were destroyed and two others were damaged from a brush fire that broke out Tuesday night in Madera.

Fire crews received reports of a brush fire just before 5 p.m. near the Fresno River in the area of the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Riverview Drive, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Garcia.

Garcia said the wind pushed the fire from the grass to two nearby homes.

The homes were destroyed in the blaze and two others were damaged, along with five vehicles.

A total of eight people were displaced due to the fire.

An evacuation was ordered in the homes along Riverview Drive between Central Place and Orchard Avenue.

Garcia said 22 structures were lefts without power Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

Fresno, CA
