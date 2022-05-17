Officials Discover Over $1.2 Million Worth of Drugs in Squash Shipment; Anne Maricich Comments
By Lilian Diep
andnowuknow.com
4 days ago
SAN DIEGO, CA - The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego, California, are serving up justice, with a side of safe squash. Recently, the officers found more than 550 pounds of methamphetamine and almost three pounds of cocaine stashed in...
More than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine stashed in a vehicle crossing into the U.S. last week at the Calexico East Port of Entry was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, the agency said.
County officials on Monday identified the U.S. Border Patrol agent who died early Friday in a rollover crash near the international border as Santee resident Daniel Humberto Salazar. According to the Border Patrol, Salazar, 40, joined the agency in June 2018 and was assigned to the El Cajon station within...
A married San Diego couple who worked as scientists for a pharmaceutical company pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing confidential vaccine research and smuggling hazardous materials. Chenyan Wu, 58, and Lianchun Chen, 51, both worked at one time for a firm identified only as “Company A” by the U.S. Attorney’s Office....
A felon suspected of dealing drugs in El Cajon and throughout eastern San Diego County was behind bars Friday on a slate of narcotics and weapons charges. Detectives took 26-year-old Tristan Tomlin into custody in the 6300 block of Rancho Mission Road in the Grantville area on Thursday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
A sophisticated underground tunnel has been discovered linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California.(@MProduction/iStock) On Monday morning, authorities announced the discovery of an underground tunnel that linked Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, California. The tunnel is said to have stretched a length of about seven hundred yards. The opening of the tunnel on the United States’ side led to a warehouse in an industrial region in San Diego.
09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego found more than 550 pounds of methamphetamine and almost three pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of squash. “Our officers are keen at detecting unusual behavior and utilizing our advanced technology...
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have found a tunnel stretching over 1,700 feet long, which led to the arrest of six people for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. HSI were investigating a National City home that was previously used a stash house, when two people were seen...
At a time when many local police departments are focused on de-escalation tactics and training, Oceanside police managed to use that training to disarm a man carrying multiple weapons and under mental distress using only their words. . On Friday morning, Oceanside police received a complaint about a man armed...
Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Callado’s commute to work means casting off to sea for the day. Marine protected areas are protected areas of water. Off the coast of California, from the Mexico to Oregon borders, is the world’s largest network of underwater reserves. There is no fishing...
Comments / 0