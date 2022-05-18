ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Elijah Muhammad House to host May 20 fundraiser

By Herald staff report
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elijah Muhammad House is hosting a non-alcoholic wine tasting fundraiser for the museum’s renovation and restoration. The “Donate and Sip” will take place this Friday, May 20, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St....

www.hpherald.com

Comments / 11

Related
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Black Development Duo Bringing More Restaurants, Retail and Housing To 51st Street Corridor

WASHINGTON PARK — Two South Side natives hope to transform a long-abandoned building in Washington Park into a multi-million dollar mixed-use development. Corey Gilkey and James Daughrity are behind Policy Kings, an initiative that “combines architectural innovation with environmentalism, cultural elevation diversity and effortless cool.” They said they are weeks away from breaking ground on their two-story, 17,220 square-foot project at 353-363 E. 51st St., once home to Cain’s Barber College.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Magnolia, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Lightfoot attends apartment ribbon cutting

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in the ribbon cutting for Emmett St. Apartments Friday morning. This was the mayor’s first appearance after a deadly Near North shooting. Lightfoot began her remarks by acknowledging Thursday night’s violence before focusing on the new housing development. Among them, the mayor said an ordinance would be introduced […]
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Garden Fair back with a bang

Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, more than 100 shopping carts were lined up in the parking lot of the Hyde Park Shopping Center. It was opening day of the Garden Fair, an event that had been on hiatus since 2019. At 9 a.m., Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Chicago Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Florence Price

The Century of Progress International Exposition, also known as the Chicago World’s Fair, took place from 1933 to 1934 and changed the life of composer Florence Price. It was for this international event that her first symphony was selected as one of the works for a celebratory Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) concert conducted by Frederick Stock in June of 1933.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Muhammad
Person
Sophia King
oakpark.com

Blue Island resident shot in Oak Park

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the shooting of a Blue Island woman, who sustained a gunshot wound to her back while in Oak Park late Wednesday night. “I do not believe this to be a random incident,” Commander Paul Kane told Wednesday Journal. The woman told police...
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chardonnay#The Muhammad House#Islam#Kenwood#Sajdah
evanstonroundtable.com

Soul & Smoke basks in national media attention – and more customers

Since Soul & Smoke hit the national spotlight after being on Good Morning America for a live Chicago barbecue competition, it has seen an influx of customers, many of whom told the owners they drove in from other states just to order the brisket. “We sold a lot of briskets,”...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Illinois annual Spring Bird Count comes to Jackson Park

Just after daybreak on Saturday, May 14, I joined Woodlawn resident and birder Randy Shonkwiler as he took a bird walk through Jackson Park's Garden of the Phoenix. Shonkwiler is often up and walking at that time of day, particularly in May when the annual spring migration of birds is in full flux. With binoculars and notebook in hand, he walks with a quiet and punctuated deliberation. We’re accompanied by a euphony of bird song, chatter and calls.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Nationwide shortage of baby formula affecting local parents

The United States is experiencing a disastrous shortage of baby formula because of supply chain disruptions and a safety recall of several Abbott Nutrition brands. The shortage is evident in Hyde Park, where formula supplies on pharmacy shelves are meager and signs are limiting the number of cans people can buy.
CHICAGO, IL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Burrell Communications Group mourns one of its finest

Jefferson began her career with Burrell in 1984, and in her nearly 40-year tenure firmly established herself as a principal of the agency. “Linda was the consummate media maven, colleague, mentor and friend. We are very fortunate to have had her as a member of the Burrell family,” said Fay Ferguson, co-CEO. “She was widely respected by our clients and her peers across the advertising community as a trusted authority,” added McGhee Osse, co-CEO. “Linda helped to establish the science of targeted media, as well as its effective implementation, but more than that she was just a good person and one of our finest. We are heartbroken by this loss.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
833
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy