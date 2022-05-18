Elijah Muhammad House to host May 20 fundraiser

Jefferson began her career with Burrell in 1984, and in her nearly 40-year tenure firmly established herself as a principal of the agency. “Linda was the consummate media maven, colleague, mentor and friend. We are very fortunate to have had her as a member of the Burrell family,” said Fay Ferguson, co-CEO. “She was widely respected by our clients and her peers across the advertising community as a trusted authority,” added McGhee Osse, co-CEO. “Linda helped to establish the science of targeted media, as well as its effective implementation, but more than that she was just a good person and one of our finest. We are heartbroken by this loss.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO