SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s black bear population likely awakened early this year from hibernation, and they’re now out and hungry. So this week the state’s wildlife watchers issued their annual guide to avoiding bear conflicts. Black bears are Utah’s only species of bear and this year Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials fear they are spreading out further to new areas in their search for food.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO