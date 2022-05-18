Washington County voters have laundry list of reasons to cast their ballots

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Voter turn-out is typically low for mid-term and primary elections but Pennsylvania is now at the center of a dramatic mid-term primary election race. In Washington County, voters we spoke with had a laundry list of reasons on why they came out to vote.

Specifically what matters to many here in Washington County, including voter John Stevens, is their bottom line. Stevens says,

“I’m a retired man living on a fixed income, and every time I go to the store or the gas station, it makes it really tough on trying to survive. I thought at one time if I live another 20 years, my little retirement ain’t gonna mean much if inflation keeps going like it is.”

And several voters told us they are voting because the country is divided. Joe White says, “We have the government pitting us against one another, so we need new leadership, we need people though of higher moral content.”

Coming into today, voter turn-out at polling places in Washington County is steady, but officials say they only expect about a 38% turn-out. And some voters like John Stevens says his decision came right down to the wire for him, and some of his friends.

“Last night I was calling a few people and talking to them and they were still undecided. Some are Republican and some are Democrats and they’re still undecided.”

