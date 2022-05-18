ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Washington County voters have laundry list of reasons to cast their ballots

By Joe Arena, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2G3t_0fhlQEEW00

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Voter turn-out is typically low for mid-term and primary elections but Pennsylvania is now at the center of a dramatic mid-term primary election race. In Washington County, voters we spoke with had a laundry list of reasons on why they came out to vote.

Specifically what matters to many here in Washington County, including voter John Stevens, is their bottom line. Stevens says,

“I’m a retired man living on a fixed income, and every time I go to the store or the gas station, it makes it really tough on trying to survive. I thought at one time if I live another 20 years, my little retirement ain’t gonna mean much if inflation keeps going like it is.”

And several voters told us they are voting because the country is divided. Joe White says, “We have the government pitting us against one another, so we need new leadership, we need people though of higher moral content.”

Coming into today, voter turn-out at polling places in Washington County is steady, but officials say they only expect about a 38% turn-out. And some voters like John Stevens says his decision came right down to the wire for him, and some of his friends.

“Last night I was calling a few people and talking to them and they were still undecided. Some are Republican and some are Democrats and they’re still undecided.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Georgia voters navigate rules passed after 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tuesday's election in Georgia marks the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans in one of the nation's most important battleground states as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and the U.S. Senate. Election officials, poll workers and voters...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Democrats#Republican#Cox Media Group
WGAL

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman discharged from hospital

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released the following statement Sunday:. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family. “I want to take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cranberry Township business stepping up to help parents affected by baby formula shortage

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Once Upon a Child on Route 228 in Cranberry Township is stepping up to help local parents in desperate need of formula for their babies. The struggle continues for many families looking for baby formula because of the ongoing nationwide shortage. Parents have found nothing but empty shelves across the country and here at home.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Washington County on Saturday. According to police, troopers responded to a Washington County mall for a report of a theft from Rural King. Police gathered information on the suspect’s car that fled the scene. A trooper saw the car in Mount Pleasant Township and conducted a traffic stop at Westland Road at Main Street.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

511PA: 86 miles of Pa. Turnpike reopened after rollover crash

(WTAJ) — The PA Turnpike was temporarily closed between Breezewood and New Stanton with a detour in place Monday morning. UPDATE: According to 511pa.com, the Turnpike has reopened eastbound and westbound after a tractor-trailer rollover happened the morning of May 23. The original story is below. The closure, due to a tractor-trailer rollover between Bedford […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Truck goes over embankment along Route 8

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A flatbed truck went over an embankment in Hampton Township Monday morning. It happened near the intersection of Clearview Road and Route 8. A tow truck was called and the truck was lifted from the creek. Allegheny County 911 said that there were no injuries.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
108K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy