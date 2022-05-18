ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Central High School send off softball with parade

By Rex Castillo
 6 days ago

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Lady Red Devils softball team punched their ticket to the AHSAA State Championship Tournament. As the prepared to go to Oxford, they got a send off like they never experienced before.
Central high school students, family members and fans lined up in the parking lot to send off the Central ladies in style in a send off parade. The players were overwhelmed by the support they experienced as they headed to the State Tournament.


“It’s really exciting the atmosphere. We’ve never done this before so it’s kind of nerve racking but it’s really fun to walk through with all the support we’re getting from our school,” said senior outfielder Kristen White.


“It’s great. We’ve had every body on track ever since day one, and it just means a lot to be able to go through this and get all the support that we have,” said senior Aleeya Claridy.


Head coach Mitchell Holt was so happy to see this kind of support for a team that has worked so hard all season.

“It’s an exciting time. We’ve been through a football ones. We’ve been to State before, but it’s our first send off. It’s good for the girls. It’s good for the community. So it’s special to be recognized for years of hard work,” said Coach Holt.


The Red Devils will square off against Prattville in their first game of the AHSAA Class 7A Tournament.

