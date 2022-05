Afternoon showers are beginning to pop up around the area. Tonight & Tomorrow: Today we stayed on the drier side but more showers will be rolling in in the evening hours. Not everyone will see a shower and if you do it is nothing that will ruin any evening plans. Overnight we will be cooling off to the low 70s. We have a lot of cloud cover in the area that is locking in our temperatures. Monday morning muggies will be present. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s. Sunshine is expected for most of the day. Some afternoon showers are possible. Not a total washout.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO