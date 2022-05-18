ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Carrie Lewis DelRosso wins Republican Pennsylvania Lt. Governor primary; AP projects

By Lauren Rude
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfUHv_0fhlNh6K00

(WHTM) — Carrie Lewis DelRosso, the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 33rd district, has won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, the Associated Press projects.

With 53% of the vote in DelRosso is leading with over 28%.

DelRosso notes on her campaign website that during her time in the state House of Representatives she “brought a spirit of renewal and energy to stretch of Pennsylvania that has been overlooked for too long” and she wants to do the same at Lt. Governor.

According to her website, her campaign focuses on personal liberties, education, illegal immigration, public safety, election integrity, and health insurance costs.

Pennsylvania State House Representative Austin Davis has won the Democratic Party nomination for Lt. Governor, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Lawrence Tabas, JJ Abbott

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the match-up regarding the lenient governor position, as well as how the turnout was for voters this primary election. He will then be joined by statewide Republican party chair Lawrence […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Lt. Governor John Fetterman released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Governor and Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman was discharged from the hospital after he suffered a stroke. Fetterman released a statement following being released from the hospital on Sunday, May 22. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster […]
LANCASTER, PA
YourErie

Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Judge blocks Biden from rolling back Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday temporarily stopped the Biden administration from ending Title 42, the Trump-era border management policy that allowed officials to quickly expel foreign nationals at the border under pandemic conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lewis Township, PA
YourErie

Millcreek School District will not return to mask mandate

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township School District has released an update concerning the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Erie County. While other school districts have brought back the mask mandate for the final weeks of classes, the Millcreek Township School District remains committed to monitoring the COVID-19 case count within the schools and will […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Access to mental health care in Pennsylvania

There’s a call to increase mental health resources across the commonwealth. State officials are reporting more than 5,200 Pennsylvanians died of substance use disorders in 2021. Here is more about the plans to make the services more accessible. The Wolf Administration is sharing information about mental health resources while highlighting May as Mental Health Awareness […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT highlights improvements, opportunities for cyclists on Bike to Work Day in Pa.

Friday is Bike to Work Day in Pennsylvania, and to mark the day, PennDOT held an event to highlight improvements and opportunities for cyclists in Pennsylvania. With rising gas prices, other cheaper forms of transportation are becoming increasingly popular, including biking. PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation highlighted the various modes of transportation PennDOT provides […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Illegal Immigrants#Republican Primary#House Of Representatives#Ap#Whtm#The Associated Press#Pennsylvania State House#Democratic Party#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

For sale: Bel-Aire Hotel

What was once a prominent Millcreek Township business is now being put up for sale. The Bel-Aire Hotel was closed in October of 2021 and will apparently be staying that way. The property on West 8th Street went into receivership last year and shut down in the fall. On Friday, a spokesperson for the parent […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

How to keep cool in the Pennsylvania heat and humidity

(WHTM) — The heat is on here in Pennsylvania! With summer just right around the corner, that means the hazy, hot, and humid dog days of summer will be here before we know it. Heat can take many people by surprise. Many people overexert themselves each year and either get injured or die from heat-related […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield Hose Volunteer […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

143 Day: ‘It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Good deeds sure do make it a beautiful day in the neighborhood and Monday is just the day to celebrate “Watching him growing up, he taught me values and morals and how to be kind to people,” said West Wyoming resident, Raechel Murray. Monday is 143 Day in Pennsylvania, it’s […]
WEST WYOMING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Bel-Aire Hotel for sale; remains closed

A once prominent Millcreek Township business is being put up for sale. The Bel-Aire Hotel closed last October, and will apparently be staying that way. The property on W. 8th St. went into receivership last year, and shut down in the fall. Friday, a spokesman for the parent company of that court-appointed receiver confirmed that […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy