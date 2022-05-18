Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kansas City metro area Tuesday night: NWS

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Kansas City metropolitan area to be in effect Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms coming from the east were expected to affect areas including Johnson and Wyandotte counties around 11 p.m., the weather service said, before moving west across the metropolitan area. Potential hazards included winds as fast as 80 miles per hour and large hail up to two inches thick.

Meteorologists were also on the lookout for tornadoes.

The severe thunderstorm warning was set to remain in effect until around midnight. Storms were expected to move through to central Missouri around 4 a.m.