ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kansas City metro area Tuesday night: NWS

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iI3ZQ_0fhlNTh200

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Kansas City metropolitan area to be in effect Tuesday night through the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms coming from the east were expected to affect areas including Johnson and Wyandotte counties around 11 p.m., the weather service said, before moving west across the metropolitan area. Potential hazards included winds as fast as 80 miles per hour and large hail up to two inches thick.

Meteorologists were also on the lookout for tornadoes.

The severe thunderstorm warning was set to remain in effect until around midnight. Storms were expected to move through to central Missouri around 4 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wyandotte County, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Thunderstorm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
756
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy