ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Zoo’s photogenic siblings celebrate birthday

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be challenging trying to swallow your pride on your...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Zerorez- 3 rooms cleaned for $119

Cleaning your carpets will not only improve the overall look of your home, it can also improve your health! And cleaning regularly keeps up the quality and durability of your carpets. Owner Shane Karren talks about how they also specialize in cleaning pet stains and messes. Zerorez Denver has an amazing deal for Great Day Colorado viewers. Call now and schedule your cleaning, and get three rooms cleaned for $119. This offer is good until May 31st. Call now at 303-471-5150 or find them online at ZerorezDenver.com.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Stephanie’s Psychic Insight

Stephanie Vogel, Owner of Stephanie’s Psychic Insight Came on Great Day Colorado to talk about her line of work and how she can help people. Whether you are a believer or not, this line of work is fascinating. She helps people connect with loved ones who have passed over to offer a message of spiritual empowerment and more. Stephanie is offering a special just for our viewers. Receive $33 off your first reading. She also offers online courses and is hosting an event in August. Purchase tickets on Event Brite. You can call her at 720-217-2591 or finder her online at StephanieVogel111.com.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Aspenwood Dental

If you are looking for a greater Denver dentist who will be there for you not just temporarily, but for all your dental needs and those of your family for years to come, Aspenwood Dental Associates and Colorado Dental Implant Center is the practice for you. Providing high-quality dental care, top-flight customer service, and compassionate dentistry for over 40 years, Aspenwood Dental Associates and Colorado Dental Implant Center is dedicated to building long-term relationships with our patients and their families. Please call us at (303) 751-3321 to schedule a free consultation and a 3D scan for new patients.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KDVR.com

Calls for Cherry Creek Trail graffiti removal grow

Adam Meltzer's daily commute to and from work is about 4.5 miles on the Cherry Creek Bike Trail. But the graffiti on the walls, signs, murals and even rocks he stated have started to make the path an eye-sore.
KDVR.com

Small chance of rain before temps warm up

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is predicting a minor storm system and cold front slides through Colorado Monday and Tuesday with a few rain showers for Denver. Monday will have a 20% chance of rain while Tuesday’s chance will climb to 50%. Accumulating snow is likely...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snow clears out of downtown Estes Park

Greg Nieto is in Estes Park following the snowstorm that blanketed the town. Snow did not cancel state track and field championship. Freeze warnings issued Saturday night as clouds linger. Kidnapping suspect killed in RTD bus crash. Heavy snow piles on tree causing collapse onto Denver …. Open ski resorts...
ESTES PARK, CO
KDVR.com

Rain, snow boosts May to wettest month of 2022 so far

Denver picked up 2.3 inches of snow and .78 inches of rain from the Friday, Saturday storm system. Rain, snow boosts May to wettest month of 2022 so …. Denver Medical Examiner’s Office to receive federal …. Littleton police warn of increased storage unit theft. Ivy Crossing Apartments without...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Swallow#Denver Zoo
KDVR.com

Homeless encampment across from Denver school draws concern

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Public Schools parent has concerns about his child’s safety after a homeless encampment popped up directly across the street from his kid’s school. Kieran Schweidel records his walk to his kid’s school and said he sees multiple encampments on the way.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog survives Broomfield plane crash

A dog survived the plane crash that killed two people in Broomfield. Denver Medical Examiner’s Office to receive federal …. Littleton police warn of increased storage unit theft. Ivy Crossing Apartments without gas for weeks. Officer stabbed 12 times recovering in Wheat Ridge. Rain chances Tuesday, dry, warm end...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Ivy Crossing Apartments without gas for weeks

People who live in one of the buildings in the Ivy Crossings Apartment complex in east Denver have been without gas for weeks. They said they’ve asked Xcel and the apartment building management for help multiple times, but have yet to receive any.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KDVR.com

Aurora Mental Health

Aurora Mental Health joined us on the show to talk about timely issues that many people are experiencing right now with increased substance abuse. Mental Health issues are top of mind and accessing the right kind of care is crucial. Our expert talks about how we can support our community members or friends and family when they are feeling like it is hard to ask for help. Call the Aurora Mental Health Center at 303-617-2300 or visit AUMHC.org.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

2 people killed in small plane crash in Broomfield

Two people were killed in a single-engine plane crash in Broomfield Sunday afternoon. 2 people killed in small plane crash in Broomfield. Denver parent concerned with homeless encampment …. Denver parent concerned with homeless encampment …. NTSB handling deadly plane crash investigation. 2 killed in Broomfield plane crash. Homeless encampment...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Littleton police warn of increased storage unit theft

The Littleton Police Department has warned residents about an increase in theft across the city. Littleton police warn of increased storage unit theft. Denver Medical Examiner’s Office to receive federal …. Ivy Crossing Apartments without gas for weeks. Officer stabbed 12 times recovering in Wheat Ridge. Rain chances Tuesday,...
LITTLETON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy