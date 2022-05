LAKEWOOD — Tyler Ball hasn’t been a Coloradan for very long, but he’s already making quite the impact in high school athletics in his short tenure over a mile high. First, the Lyons junior dominated the Class 2A state cross country championship by a jaw-dropping 12 seconds in the fall. On Saturday at Jeffco Stadium, he added another feather in his cap when he took home the gold in the 3,200-meter run of the Class 2A track and field championships in a photo finish.

LYONS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO