Marysville, CA

Local athletes of the week: Haggard, Wickum earn AOTW honor for May 9-14, 2022

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
 6 days ago

The featured Athletes of the Week for May 9-14 are Matthew Haggard of the Marysville High baseball team and Riley Wickum of the Sutter Union High softball team.

Wickum: The senior from Sutter collected four hits over a two-game series against league runner-up Wheatland and defeated the Pirates twice in the circle. In the opener, Wickum fired a complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. In the finale, Wickum struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on one hit over seven innings.

Wickum and Sutter (25-1) are the top-seed in this week’s Northern Section Division IV playoffs that began late Tuesday in games that went past the publication of the Appeal.

Haggard: The senior from Marysville surrendered six hits over eight innings to lead the top-seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV to a 1-0 win over Sierra in the quarterfinals.

Haggard struck out eight and did not walk a batter. He improved to 8-1 on the season.

Statistics are submitted on MaxPreps or from coaches and team personnel.

If you have a submission for a top male and/or female athlete of the week, email Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aotw#Marysville High#Sierra#Maxpreps#Appeal Sports
Marysville, CA
