CINCINNATI — Grab a blanket or some lawn chairs and head to Washington Park every Wednesday night for this year's Summer Cinema series. Starting June 8, movie-lovers will be able to watch (or rewatch) popular family-friendly films while enjoying food and drinks from an on-site bar and food trucks. People can bring their own bags and coolers, but outside alcohol will not be allowed. Washington Park will have Coca-Cola products as well as beer, wine, seltzer and more from local and national companies.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO