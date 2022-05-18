State Sen. Pat Browne trails in tight race for renomination
Contested races in Tuesday’s primary election for state Legislature seats representing the Lehigh Valley featured a possible upset, if the results hold. State Sen. Pat Browne, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and an Allentown resident, was trailing school board member Jarrett Coleman from Upper Macungie Township in the Republican race...
Kevin Dellicker has conceded the Republican primary election for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, which was called Thursday for his opponent, Lisa Scheller. Scheller’s win in Tuesday’s election sets up a rematch against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who is seeking a third two-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Lehigh Valley can expect to see a little more brotherly love. A report on renter’s migration patterns by ApartmentList.com suggests the Allentown metro area -- including Northampton County, Lehigh County and New Jersey’s Warren County -- is the second most preferred destination of renter’s leaving Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, admitted Monday that she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving in March. Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in...
For a third year, craft breweries from across Pennsylvania have joined together to make a beer collaboration, one brewed by Pennsylvania veterans in support of the state’s veterans. “Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale” will be released throughout the state on Memorial Day weekend with the proceeds going...
I’m writing to share my thoughts on HB-972, aka the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” that was introduced by Pennsylvania state Rep. Barb Gleim and passed through the House. This bill is an egregious overreach by state Republicans. The bill is intended to ban transgender youth from playing on public sports teams that align with their gender identities.
Police departments facing more and more all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and motorcycles on the streets are using any tool possible to stem the illegal traffic. In Reading, that now includes smashing seized off-road vehicles. On May 12, for the first time, the city in Berks County had an excavator pulverize...
High: 72; Low: 57. Partly cloudy. Students arrive to the 2022 Central Dauphin East High School prom at the Best Western Premiere on Friday night. (Photo by Sean Simmers, PennLive.com) Out of business: Nearly six months into 2022, a handful of central Pa. restaurants have already closed, including Kokomo’s, Ted’s...
Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. A recount would mean that the...
PITTSBURGH — Two deadlock races, one a statewide race against Republican senate hopefuls and the other a local democratic congressional race, both separated by a few hundred votes. The difference is that one will likely trigger a mandatory recount while the other will not, and in fact if a...
"Election night has turned into election week," said City Commissioner of Philadelphia Lisa Deeley. "When you have to wait until Election Day to start touching tens of thousands of ballots, it's going to take a while."
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s most powerful Republicans lost a primary race and another was in real danger Wednesday of going down to defeat, both targeted by challengers from the right. As vote counting continued, state Sen. Pat Browne of Lehigh County was a...
Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
Pennsylvania's Governor, Tom Wolf, has been pushing to legalize marijuana use for recreational use. The one thing standing in his way is the Pennsylvania legislature, which has yet to draft a bill addressing the issue.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania is not adequately funding public education and it’s violating its constitution, states Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who also happens to be the Democratic candidate for governor, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Franklin County lawmaker's hardline stances are a feature, not a bug, of the GOP.
Pennsylvania’s payrolls and workforce grew in April as the state’s unemployment rate sank to a post-pandemic low, according to new state figures released Friday. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8% from March’s rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.
