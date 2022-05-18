ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

State Sen. Pat Browne trails in tight race for renomination

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Contested races in Tuesday’s primary election for state Legislature seats representing the Lehigh Valley featured a possible upset, if the results hold. State Sen. Pat Browne, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and an Allentown resident, was trailing school board member Jarrett Coleman from Upper Macungie Township in the Republican race...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Allentown, PA
Elections
City
South Whitehall Township, PA
City
Emmaus, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Hanover Township, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Elections
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. lawmaker’s bill targeting transgenders in sports is a lousy election year gimmick | Letter

I’m writing to share my thoughts on HB-972, aka the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” that was introduced by Pennsylvania state Rep. Barb Gleim and passed through the House. This bill is an egregious overreach by state Republicans. The bill is intended to ban transgender youth from playing on public sports teams that align with their gender identities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schweyer
Person
Pat Browne
Person
Charlie Dent
LehighValleyLive.com

Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Legislature#Republican#Democratic
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
67K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy