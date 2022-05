Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected in the Treasure Valley on Monday. This afternoon and evening, limited moisture moving over our northern mountain regions will generate a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Dry weather is expected in the Treasure Valley Monday with temperatures climbing into the low 70's for highs, breezy winds of 10-15 mph are expected. Moisture will clear out of the northern region overnight into Tuesday morning.

BOISE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO