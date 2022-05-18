Child injured in east valley crash near Nellis, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a crash on the east side of the valley that left one child injured.

The crash occurred on Nellis Boulevard near Desert Inn Road on Tuesday, at approximately 8:43 p.m.

Police say the driver of a vehicle hit the child and remained on the scene after the crash.

Police said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

All southbound lanes on Nellis were blocked on the north side of Desert Inn while police investigated the crash scene.

