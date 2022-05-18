ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

911 not using WEA alerts until target zone issue is resolved

By Ashley Eberhardt
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority identified three issues with its alert notification system during the Akerman Fire in Stetson Hills, and has now said it will not be using the Wireless Emergency Alert system until the cause of the problem can be determined.

El Paso-Teller County 911 investigating alerts

During the Akerman Fire on May 12, evacuation orders were sent out using Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), a system that is supposed to target only those in the affected area. However, the Authority has stated that three issues were detected with the alerts sent out that day.

  1. The alert reached outside the impacted area.
  2. The link in the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) did not display a map of the affected area.
  3. The location information contained in the alerts about the fires could be improved upon.

Wireless Emergency Alerts are separate from Peak Alerts, which residents must opt into. WEA sends short messages accompanied by a vibration and alert tone to WEA-Enabled cell phones in a locally targeted area without downloading an app or subscribing to a service. Utilizing these notifications ensures people in harm’s way receive the alert, specifically tourists, people traveling through the impacted area during their daily commute, and those who are not registered to receive Peak Alerts.

The Authority said that ideally, WEA should notify citizens in the impacted area with no more than 1/10th of a mile (528 feet) overshoot, and they understand that the alert may have alarmed citizens who were outside of the targeted zones. The Authority is working with Everbridge, the software used to send Peak Alerts, and FEMA to determine why the Wireless Emergency Alert reached farther than intended and why the link in the WEA did not display a map of the affected area.

UPDATE: High Park Fire now 70% contained

In a question-and-answer sent out by the Authority, they also explained why WEA notifications were not sent out on the afternoon of May 12 regarding the Alturas fire that broke out in the Security-Widefield area: “An alert was sent using Peak Alerts by phone call, text message, and email. The alert targeted the area specified by crews working the incident. The WEA notification in Stetson Hills reached beyond the area impacted by the fire early in the day, so the WEA was not used during this incident to allow the Authority time to troubleshoot the issue.”

The Authority said in the same Q&A that until they can determine why the WEA reached outside the impacted area, they will not be using WEA notifications.

Public safety agencies will continue to use Peak Alerts to notify citizens who reside in areas impacted by an emergency by sending targeted alerts via phone calls, text messages, and email. You can register to receive these alerts at peakalerts.org .

Pueblo PD investigating suspicious death

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a suspicious after a body was discovered. On Monday, May 23, PPD was dispatched to the 1500 block of North Lacrosse Avenue on a dead body. Officers arrived to find an adult male deceased on scene. Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and a crime […]
PUEBLO, CO
‘Team Up to Clean Up’ spring cleaning event for Pueblo residents

PUEBLO, Colo. — Residents will have the opportunity to conveniently dispose large household items and yard debris for a spring cleaning, ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ event. The City of Pueblo and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) will host the clean up event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two locations will […]
PUEBLO, CO
Fire crews keep fighting as High Park Fire containment grows

UPDATE (May 19, 2022) — Evacuees in Teller County were able to return home for the first time in six days after the High Park Fire started to burn in their area. Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were lifted on Wednesday. Firefighters, however, remain at work. The High Park Fire is now 87% contained and has […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Spike in homeless people seeking shelter during late May storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — 340 men and women sought shelter at the Springs Rescue Mission during Saturday night’s spring snowstorm. According to Chief Development Officer Travis Williams, the shelter usually expects up to 300 people a night. “Individuals can find services they need from meals to showers, laundry services, and case management,” Williams said. The shelter […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
