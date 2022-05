Ruth Naomi Saxman Rupp, 91, had her vision restored and saw her Lord and Savior face to face on May 12, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 19, 1931, to the late George Merle Saxman and Laura Alice Smith Saxman and grew up in Putneyville, graduated from New Bethlehem High School and married Charles D. Rupp on April 6, 1951.

