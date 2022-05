Sylvia Poast-Noblet-Rankin passed away May 19, 2022 at Countryview Nursing home in Sunbury, Ohio. She was born to Robert Herman Poast and Grace (Baird) Poast near Iberia, Ohio on May 24, 1925. Since both of her parents died while she was still a child, she and her three sisters were raised by their grandmother Clara (Burt) Poast of Iberia; her brother Dale by the Baird grandparents near Caledonia.

SUNBURY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO