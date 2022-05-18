Mike Crapo wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Idaho primary election.

HUNTSVILLE. Ala. (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls made last-minute pitches to primary voters Monday in the tight race for the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, appeared at a Huntsville rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he seeks...
Southern Maryland is no longer the sleepy, sparsely populated region it used to be, and that’s why local, state and federal lawmakers gathered in La Plata to tout millions to get the future Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project on track and moving. “That choo-choo train will be rolling soon,”...
Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
Flood Warnings remain in effect until 4:15 a.m. Monday morning for the following areas: In Maryland, the City of Baltimore, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County. Power outages continue to affect thousands of residents in Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax counties. Sunday was a dramatic weather day, with high winds, sideways...
A preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police finds the driver of a coach bus that overturned on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County Sunday morning swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control. The police said the bus was in the right lane of southbound I-95 at the time. When the...
This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. Every year the start of summer brings a few new restaurants to the beaches in Maryland and Delaware, and this year will be no different. Ocean City. Odds are, if you’re a fan of...
Pandemic-related stress may be causing people to lose their hair, and a Maryland doctor wants to reassure people that it’s not permanent. “COVID-19 infection can lead to a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium,” said Dr. Jamie Goldberg, a dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente’s South Baltimore Medical Center.
This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. A nice cold beer can be a great way to cap off a hot summer day at the beach. But while the Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey beach areas all have lots of craft beer breweries to visit, vacationers in Bethany or Fenwick always had to go north of the Indian River Inlet. But not anymore.
Comments / 0