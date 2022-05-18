Atlantic boys soccer falls to Tri-Center in Substate game

(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a “Movie in the Park” Campground Program this Friday night, featuring the 2021 release of Tom & Jerry. The public program will be held at the Campground Shelter at Cold Springs Park in Lewis, Friday May 27th 2022, beginning at 9-p.m. There is no charge to attend, and you do NOT have to be a registered camper to attend! Enjoy a chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

LEWIS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO