Atlantic, IA

Atlantic boys soccer falls to Tri-Center in Substate game

kjan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlatnic boys soccer team saw their season come to a close on Tuesday night. Atlantic dropped...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

“Movie in the Park” this Friday at Cold Springs Park

(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a “Movie in the Park” Campground Program this Friday night, featuring the 2021 release of Tom & Jerry. The public program will be held at the Campground Shelter at Cold Springs Park in Lewis, Friday May 27th 2022, beginning at 9-p.m. There is no charge to attend, and you do NOT have to be a registered camper to attend! Enjoy a chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.
LEWIS, IA
kjan.com

“Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration May 28 & June 11 in Cass County

(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board is holding “Stand Up Paddleboard” (SUP) Demonstration this weekend and for one weekend in June. The first public demonstration will be held Saturday May 28th, from 1-until 4-p.m, at the Cold Springs Park- Beach. There is no charge to attend or participate. SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially in land-locked areas like Iowa.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Stuart

(Adair County, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Fire Department posted on social media this (Sunday) morning, “A reminder to slow down when coming up on any accident.” The post says that at around 3:45-a.m., “Stuart Fire was paged to a multi-vehicle accident involving 2 semis and 2 passenger vehicles at the 91mm west bound I-80. West bound was completely blocked and east bound partially blocked. While processing the scene there was a secondary collision of a semi and passenger vehicle going east bound.”
STUART, IA
kjan.com

Minor injuries reported following an accident in Creston

(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report the driver of a 2000 Buick Lucerne suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries during a single-vehicle accident that occurred at around 5:20-a.m., Saturday. 18-year-old Colby Wayne Burg, of Creston, was traveling south on Elm Street and was looking at his phone to check a music app, when he lost control of the car.
CRESTON, IA
kjan.com

Glenwood man dies in Mills County I-29 crash

A collision Saturday night on Interstate 29 in Mills County left one person dead. The Iowa State Patrol reports 40-year-old Caleb Wear, of Glenwood, died from his injuries, after being flown by Life Flight to the UNMC in Omaha. Authorities say a 2011 Toyota Sienna van driven by 47-year-old Bharatkumar...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Pott. County crash injures 3, Friday afternoon

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a collision between a car and a van that took place at around 4:30-p.m. Friday in Pottawattamie County. The crash resulted in three people being transported to the hospital. The Iowa State Patrol reports...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kjan.com

Horse shooting investigation in Ringgold County

(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that resulted in the death of a horse. Authorities say a horse was shot and killed the weekend of May 14th two-miles south of Kellerton, in the area of Highway P-68 and 250th Street. The Hilltop Veterinary Clinic confirmed the cause of death and recovered a bullet.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Cass County Local Food Policy Council Provides Incentives to Visit Farmers Markets

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Local Food Policy Council (CCLFPC) sees farmers markets as playing an important role in. both increasing consumption of nutritious foods and supporting local farms and food businesses. In addition to promoting the farmers markets on the CCLFP Facebook page (@CassCountyLocalFood), and through posters and news releases, this year, the Council is adding new incentive programs with the goal of drawing even more people to Cass County’s farmers markets.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

OCC inmate arrested on Page County warrants

(Clarinda, Iowa) – Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, arrested a man at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC). Officials say 37-year-old Seth William Rogers was arrested on two Page County Warrants for Violation of Probation. Rogers was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $20,300 bond, pending further court proceedings.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

3 arrested on separate charges Monday morning (5/23) in Montgomery County

(Emerson, Iowa) – A traffic stop east of Emerson at around 1:25-a.m. today (Monday), in Montgomery County, resulted in the arrest of three people on drug and/or other charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During an investigation, 60-year-old John Henry Doyle, of Omaha, on a felony warrant for domestic assault a felony warrant for theft. Doyle was being held in the Montgomery County Jail while awaiting extradition to Nebraska.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

MAPA seeks feedback on Omaha/Council Bluffs transportation improvement projects

Omaha, NE. —The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is seeking public feedback for 33 transportation improvement projects in Omaha and Council Bluffs. A trail, plans and studies to upgrade access for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as several intersection improvements, are part of the propositions, which total over $58 million.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Adair County Sheriff’s report, 5/23/22

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports there were five arrests last week. Two people were arrested on separate charges Friday afternoon:. 27-year-old Hunter Davis Vanwyk, of Sioux City, was arrested at around 3:10-p.m. Friday, on an Adair County Felony warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of: Going Armed with Intent, Harassment in the 1st Degree (2 counts, Child Endangerment, and Domestic Abuse Assault w/injury or mental illness – 1st offense. Vanwyk was being held in the Adair County Jail on $10,000 bond; And, at around 6-p.m. Friday, 29-year-old Lee Cesario Griffith, of Adel, was arrested in Stuart for OWI/1st offense, and Reckless Driving. He was later released on $1,000 bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

