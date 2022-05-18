Atlantic boys soccer falls to Tri-Center in Substate game

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports there were five arrests last week. Two people were arrested on separate charges Friday afternoon:. 27-year-old Hunter Davis Vanwyk, of Sioux City, was arrested at around 3:10-p.m. Friday, on an Adair County Felony warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of: Going Armed with Intent, Harassment in the 1st Degree (2 counts, Child Endangerment, and Domestic Abuse Assault w/injury or mental illness – 1st offense. Vanwyk was being held in the Adair County Jail on $10,000 bond; And, at around 6-p.m. Friday, 29-year-old Lee Cesario Griffith, of Adel, was arrested in Stuart for OWI/1st offense, and Reckless Driving. He was later released on $1,000 bond.
