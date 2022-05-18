ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Governor Little fends off Trump-backed challenger for Republican gubernatorial nomination

 6 days ago
May 17 (Reuters) - Idaho Governor Brad Little defeated Republican gubernatorial primary challenger Janice McGeachin, the state's No. 2 elected official who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Little will likely face educator Stephen Heidt, a Democrat, and independent anti-government activist Ammon Bundy in the Nov. 8 general election.

Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Ziairah
6d ago

I'm not surprised Governor Little won. According to the map, he carried 95% of the state. He won legitimately and he won for whatever reasons that were enough. The now former Lt. Governor over stepped and had more people upset over it than she and her supporters apparently realized. Ah well. . Now we'll see how he does in November.

Ray Spencer (ID)
5d ago

he carried the southern part of the state...he is a RINO. he has done nothing for property taxes...that was a lie...

true2usa
6d ago

Looks like Governor Little can go back into hiding for another three years.

