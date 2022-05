People gathered at the Spanish Fork Airport to honor the life and legacy of Col. Gail Halvorsen, also known as the “Berlin Candy Bomber.”. Halvorsen grew up in Utah with hopes to one day fly planes and was able to join the Army Air Corp in 1942. In 1948, he was stationed at an Air Force base when the call came for pilots to participate in the Berlin airlift. During his time flying in the airlift, he created “Operation Little Vittles,” where Halvorsen dropped candy attached to mini parachutes to Berlin’s children to help provide them with hope and love.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO