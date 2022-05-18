Library hosts story hour

The Nodaway County Ambulance District board approved to provide an agreement with the City of Skidmore to provide a rescue squad during its May 11 meeting. Kenny Shewey was present to discuss the possibility with the board. He said they have 12 volunteers and a few more interested if a truck were there, and the City of Skidmore would apply for grants to help build a new building to house it.

SKIDMORE, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO