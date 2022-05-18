ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Library hosts story hour

nodawaynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory Hour, “Things that Go: Planes and Trains,” for ages...

nodawaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nodawaynews.com

Memorial Day ceremony is at AL Hall; Posts hold cemetery functions

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 30 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. Members of Post 100 will conduct the ceremony starting with Commander David Dredge doing the welcome. The posting of the colors will be done by the honor guard under Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.
MARYVILLE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Ambulance board approves rescue unit for Skidmore

The Nodaway County Ambulance District board approved to provide an agreement with the City of Skidmore to provide a rescue squad during its May 11 meeting. Kenny Shewey was present to discuss the possibility with the board. He said they have 12 volunteers and a few more interested if a truck were there, and the City of Skidmore would apply for grants to help build a new building to house it.
SKIDMORE, MO
nodawaynews.com

Ravenwood holds community breakfast

The Ravenwood Community Breakfast will be from 8 am to noon, Sunday, May 22 at the Ravenwood Community Center. The “all you can eat” meal features eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy and pancakes. Adults are $10 and children are $5. Proceeds will go toward playground equipment for...
RAVENWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Government
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
nodawaynews.com

May 17, 2022

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy