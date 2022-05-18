Library hosts story hour

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 30 at the American Legion Post 100 Hall, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. Members of Post 100 will conduct the ceremony starting with Commander David Dredge doing the welcome. The posting of the colors will be done by the honor guard under Honor Guard Commander Amos Clampit.
The Nodaway County Ambulance District board approved to provide an agreement with the City of Skidmore to provide a rescue squad during its May 11 meeting. Kenny Shewey was present to discuss the possibility with the board. He said they have 12 volunteers and a few more interested if a truck were there, and the City of Skidmore would apply for grants to help build a new building to house it.
The Ravenwood Community Breakfast will be from 8 am to noon, Sunday, May 22 at the Ravenwood Community Center. The “all you can eat” meal features eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy and pancakes. Adults are $10 and children are $5. Proceeds will go toward playground equipment for...
Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. “We are so proud of our caregivers for their...
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
