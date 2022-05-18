ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Barrington, IL

Dawg Park Gourmet Grill Opening in The Arboretum by Fall 2022

By Joey Reams
 6 days ago

Dawg Park Gourmet Grill , the Glenview restaurant where delicious comfort food meets gourmet innovation, is opening a new location in South Barrington , located at 100 W Higgins Rd.

The second location of the dog-friendly restaurant will be joining a new ax-throwing venue and a cigar lounge within The Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center, according to The Daily Herald . Owner Mark Kobylinski tells the publication he’s been looking for a spot for a second location for about a year and was persuaded after a customer recommended he look into the mall. The new Dawg Park Gourmet Grill will move into the former home of Noodle & Co. in Fall 2022 , likely in September or October.

The gourmet grill takes pride in not only being a welcoming environment for all species, especially dogs, but its gourmet entrees take on creative takes on classic American dishes. Some of their featured menu items include the lava chicken sandwich with fiery chili flakes, the muddy dawg with smoky brown gravy, and a ninja burger with a tempura-battered patty and teriyaki sauce. It’s unknown if Kobylinski will add new menu items to the second location, but if he does, it’s guaranteed to be a must-try at The Arboretum. The new restaurant will be conveniently located next to Kriser’s Natural Pet Store.

“Dawg Park is where delicious comfort food meets gourmet innovation,” according to the company’s website. “Who says a hot dog is just a hot dog? We’ve taken your favorite childhood foods and decked them out! Like the many canines that inhabit the puppy playground which inspired our concept, Dawg Park is all about variety.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTSL6_0fhlEJvx00
Photo: Official

Comments / 0

