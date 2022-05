I was staunchly anti-abortion growing up in the 1970s. When I had an unplanned pregnancy at 21, many people encouraged me to have an abortion. But as a Christian, I couldn’t. Seven years later, I was pregnant again, this time planned, when I fell down some stairs and my water broke at 14 weeks. Although I did not miscarry, the doctor was adamant that I should terminate the pregnancy because there was no way the child would be born “normal.” Again, I couldn’t do that. I had a healthy baby six months later. So, people may assume I’m thrilled with the leaked Supreme Court decision on abortion. On the contrary, I’m terrified.

