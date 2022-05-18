Alabama man charged with murder in Eddy County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Alabama man has been arrested for murder in Eddy County. Just before midnight Sunday, Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an oil field site on Longhorn Road where they found Avery Weathers from Louisiana shot to death.

Story continues below

Tevin Morrissette was identified as the shooter. Investigators say the two had been drinking and started talking about religion and it turned into a physical fight and then the shooting. They say the pair had been friends. Morrissette is charged with second-degree murder.

