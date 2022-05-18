ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Bennett, Foster joined by newcomer in Republican primary for Onslow Board of Commissioners

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 6 days ago

A new face will join two incumbents in the general election for Onslow County commissioners after taking home the votes in the Republican primary.

Incumbents Royce Bennett and Tim Foster won two of the spots, while newcomer Lisa Carpenter took the third spot from incumbent Mark Price on Tuesday night.

Carpenter led the group in votes with 5,478, or 19.44% of the votes. Bennett won his spot back with 5,279 votes, or 18.73%, and Foster had 5,150 votes or 18.27%. Price ended up with 4,677 votes, 16.60%.

Mike Caley and Will Argenbright also ran for the open spots, but fell short.

Foster took the oath of office in December of 2018, and Bennett in 2016. They will fight to retain their seats in the November general election.

All election results are unofficial until the Onslow County Board of Elections vote canvass on May 27th.

The canvass ensures votes have been counted correctly and required audits have been completed. During the canvass, election officials consider challenges to votes and process provisional ballots and absentee ballots received after Election Day.

The canvass process is required by law and is held after every election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Bennett, Foster joined by newcomer in Republican primary for Onslow Board of Commissioners

