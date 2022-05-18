ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Incumbent, 2 newcomers win Republican primary for Onslow County Schools Board of Education

By Chase Jordan, The Daily News
 6 days ago

With three seats open on the Onslow County Schools Board of Education, eight community members filed to help make important decisions for more than 25,000 students in local classrooms.

In the Republican primary, incumbent Bill Lanier led the way with 4,936 votes (18.51%).

Bradley Williams, an associate pastor, was second with 14.9% (3,973 votes), followed by Angie Todd, a real estate broker, who took the third available seat with 13.89% (3,705) of the vote.

Lanier ran for his second term on the board, which began Dec. 4, 2018. Some of his professional experience includes serving as a special needs instructional assistant for the district and as a community based behavioral healthcare paraprofessional. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than 20 years.

The three will run opposed to Democratic candidate Tanyetta Hill in the November general election.

The winners were challenged by Elbert Garvey; a former principal and educator (11.80% of the vote); Diane LeBlanc, a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act professional for Coastal Carolina Community College (11.39%); Louis Rogers, a former Army Airborne Infantryman (11.24%); Randall Butler, a former Marine and sheriff's office employee (10.38%); and Shawn Potvin, a Onslow County resident (7.9%).

Onslow County Board of Education: 3 Onslow school board seats up in upcoming primaries

Primary 2022 Results: See live vote totals as they're reported Election Night

Primary Tuesday: Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania, Madison Cawthorn in NC, plus Idaho and more

Assuming they win the general election, the trio will be joined by current board members Melissa Oakley, Ken Reddic, Joseph Speranza and Eric Whitfield.

All election results are unofficial until the Onslow County Board of Elections vote canvass on May 27.

The canvass ensures votes have been counted correctly and required audits have been completed. During the canvass, election officials consider challenges to votes and process provisional ballots and absentee ballots received after Election Day.

The canvass process is required by law and is held after every election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

#Republican Primary#Election#School Board#The U S Marine Corps#Democratic#Army Airborne Infantryman#Marine
