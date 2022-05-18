RC Christian finishes second at state tennis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Bison girls won the Region 6B golf tournament at Hart Ranch on Monday. The Cardinals Allison Kahler shot an 83 to finish first individually. On the boys side Wall claimed the team championship at the Elks Course. Mcintosh’s Wyatt Larson fired a nice score of 77 to win the individual title.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s future stars in rodeo took to the James Kjerstad Center Saturday morning for day two of the Junior High Rodeo State Finals. Ben Burns has highlights in chute dogging and goat tying.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Marshals put its fans on a wild ride Saturday night as they defeated the Wyoming Mustangs in overtime. Meanwhile, the Post 22 Hardhats battled cold temperatures and red-hot pitching in their loss to the Post 6 Sixers. Ben Burns has the highlights.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many schools in the Black Hills area, it was high school graduation weekend. Whether in a gym or football field, high school seniors walked across the stage and flipped their tassels from right to left. At Douglas High School, graduates wearing blue gowns gathered...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On May 23, students at Stevens High School were recognized for their commitment to continue music at the collegiate level. This is the first time that Stevens has held this type of event for musicians in high school. The 26 graduating seniors are headed to schools across South Dakota and the United States.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood’s April 2022 gaming handle, the amount of money gamblers wager, was down 13 percent when compared to April 2021. According to a release from the Deadwood Gaming Association, the biggest dip was with slot machines. That handle was down 13.73 percent, with almost $95 million wagered.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City pools will be opening next week. Starting with the outdoor pool at Roosevelt Park is set to open on Memorial Day and Parkview, Horace Mann, and Jimmy Hilton pools open on June 1. Preparation to open the pools began in January. For nearly...
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Working and living in the same town could be considered a luxury for some. “Workforce housing is a huge issue for not only Spearfish but for all of the Black Hills. We feel that we’ve taken an aggressive approach to try and help those that are working in our community and just starting out have an opportunity to own a home,” stated Spearfish Mayor John Senden.
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawrence County is set to conduct a new survey of the forest that could impact the future of the Black Hills timber industry. In 2021, a General Technical Report was released recommending to reduce timber production 50-60%. Randy Deibert with the Lawrence County Natural Resource Committee...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sometimes you pluck some strings, sometimes you blow into it, and sometimes you hit a stick with it. That’s right, it’s an instrument, and May 22 is National Buy an Instrument Day. At 60,000 years old the National Museum of Slovenia says the...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 57-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 18, three miles east of Edgemont. The man’s name, as well as the names of five other people involved in the crash, has not been released. The crash happened about 5...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is probably one of the oddest calls Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Mundt will have in his career ... herding a pair of yaks found wandering around Johnson Siding overnight. The “missing yaks” post on the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated...
