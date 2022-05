The Philomath High School softball team’s season ended Friday night in a 14-13 loss at Baker in a roller coaster of a ride of a play-in game. The Warriors scored runs in four of the first five innings to build an 8-3 lead but Baker erupted for 11 in the bottom of the fifth to take a six-run lead. Two innings later with its back to the wall, Philomath scored five runs with several clutch hits and had the tying run on base when the game’s final out was recorded.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO