ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

2 dead in shooting at Hy-Vee in Lawrence Tuesday night

By Katharine Finnerty, David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ1SU_0fhlAB0z00

The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after two men died in a shooting that happened in a Hy-Vee parking lot on Tuesday night.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transferred to an area hospital and later died.

Police later identified them on Wednesday as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick.

According to police, the incident happened at around 9:41 p.m.

LPD posted on Twitter that investigators believe the initial interaction between the four people happened near 23rd Street and Harper Street, and then the confrontation happened near 23rd Street and Iowa Street.

The vehicles containing the four individuals then continued west on Clinton Parkway where the confrontation then culminated in a shooting at the Hy-Vee parking lot.

"Mr. Sutton was reportedly a passenger in a 2006 White Ford F-150 Pickup truck, and Mr. Amick was the driver and sole occupant of a 2007 Blue Nissan XTerra (SUV)," the post said. "Police are asking anyone who observed the altercation at 23rd and Iowa Street or the shooting at the Hy-Vee parking lot to call Lawrence Police Department Investigations at (785) 830-7430."

Police said they are talking with four people who were at the shooting scene.

The involvement of the four in the violence is not yet known, according to the police department news release.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Pedestrian struck by car in West Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is working on a pedestrian vs. car incident in West Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch, a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in the area of 21st Street and Westport Drive around 1:56 p.m. The TPD’s Watch Commander reported that the pedestrian who […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

17-year-old found dead in SE Topeka intersection early Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an injury accident that left one person dead. TPD was called to the scene at 4:24 am, at 28th and Adams on reports of a single vehicle traffic accident. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old male,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
WIBW

One adult found dead near vehicle early Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department are investigating an injury accident that left one adult dead. TPD was called to the scene at around 4:20 am at 28th and Adams. The Watch Commander says when police arrived they found the person laying on the ground and pronounced them deceased at the scene.
KCTV 5

Charges filed in fatal shooting near Kansas City police station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a woman that happened near the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division. Elliot Nevels, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. Officers said they heard...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hy Vee#Violent Crime#Police Department#White Ford
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Dead In Parking Lot Shootout

Two Lawrence men are dead following a shoot-out in a grocery store parking lot. According to the Lawrence Police Department, the initial interaction between the occupants of a pickup truck and the lone occupant of an SUV began a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting. Police say...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT

One person dead from early morning crash

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Topeka Police Department is investigating an accident that resulted in one person dead this morning. When police arrived on scene, the person was found next to the vehicle on the ground. They were pronounced dead on the scene. 28th and Adams is the location. Police are still...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
tonyskansascity.com

Suspect Charged After Woman Shot Dead Near Kansas City Police Central Patrol

This week the KCMO homicide count moved past last year's historic total. Moreover, this reaction from our blog community resonates . . . "There goes the theory that police stations prevent crime or spur economic development. Although, this is sample 1,044. Sad that these criminals just don't care. They murder anywhere. No limits."
KMBC.com

Family of Kansas City homicide victim pleads for answers

The family of Aaron Eichelberger is pleading for answers after he was killed in Kansas City last weekend. On Saturday, they remembered the 42-year-old father of five and called for justice. Eichelberger’s family held a balloon release at Maple View Park in Grandview. Police say Eichelberger was shot last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wibwnewsnow.com

Arrest Made in Highway Shooting

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chase County Sheriff’s Office say that a Milford man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County. Eric McClure, 38, of Milford, was arrested by officers from the Emporia Police Department after being released...
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy