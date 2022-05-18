2 dead in shooting at Hy-Vee in Lawrence Tuesday night

The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after two men died in a shooting that happened in a Hy-Vee parking lot on Tuesday night.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transferred to an area hospital and later died.

Police later identified them on Wednesday as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick.

According to police, the incident happened at around 9:41 p.m.

LPD posted on Twitter that investigators believe the initial interaction between the four people happened near 23rd Street and Harper Street, and then the confrontation happened near 23rd Street and Iowa Street.

The vehicles containing the four individuals then continued west on Clinton Parkway where the confrontation then culminated in a shooting at the Hy-Vee parking lot.

"Mr. Sutton was reportedly a passenger in a 2006 White Ford F-150 Pickup truck, and Mr. Amick was the driver and sole occupant of a 2007 Blue Nissan XTerra (SUV)," the post said. "Police are asking anyone who observed the altercation at 23rd and Iowa Street or the shooting at the Hy-Vee parking lot to call Lawrence Police Department Investigations at (785) 830-7430."

Police said they are talking with four people who were at the shooting scene.

The involvement of the four in the violence is not yet known, according to the police department news release.

The investigation is still ongoing.

