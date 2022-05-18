She-Hulk - First Look Promo, Synopsis + Premiere Date Announced

This article was written by Aimee Hicks, Alison D., and Milo. The open and close of the article were written by Aimee Hicks. Prepared for publishing by Aimee Hicks. Amazon’s The Wilds finally returned this month after an extra-long pandemic-induced hiatus and it was a highly anticipated return. The general consensus about this season seems to be that it wasn’t quite as good as the first season, but that didn’t stop this show from still ranking near the top of this fledgling Lord of the Flies-inspired genre that has emerged over the last decade. For those wondering, the Lord of the Flies novel was originally published way back in 1954 and has since spawned several movie adaptations. Now in the 21st century, its impact is still being felt in the bones of shows like The Wilds, Yellowjackets, The 100, and the list continues to grow. Many of these shows carry it in their DNA, but few have captured its essence quite as eloquently as The Wilds has while still also being entirely original to its own unique plot points. This season saw the introduction of the boys’ side that was teased at the end of the first season. Their introduction, and struggles to thrive as well as the girls, in many ways brought the series closer to the concepts introduced in the novel. This show has set its own path and while it may carry that novel in its DNA, The Wilds is its own unique masterpiece that continues to be something truly special. Read below to see what we thought about the introduction of the new group and our overall feelings about this season.

