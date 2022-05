Halsey took to TikTok to reveal that her record label, Astralwerks/Capitol, is preventing her from dropping her new song due to a marketing tactic. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” she wrote in her video, with the unreleased track reportedly being played in the background. “I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.” The artist concluded her video by saying, “Everything is marketing and they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better tbh. I’m tired.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO