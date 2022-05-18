ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

iO Tillett Wright said Johnny Depp threatened Amber Heard moments after they both laughed off his accusations of bed-pooping

By Hannah Getahun
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQlmG_0fhl5BaD00
US actor Johnny Depp gestures while departing the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • During testimony, Johnny Depp said Amber Heard defecated on their shared bed.
  • iO Tillett Wright testified Tuesday that Depp also accused him of defecating on the bed, which he denied.
  • Tillett Wright also said Depp hit Heard after she shrugged off his accusations.

iO Tillett Wright , a friend of Amber Heard while she was married to Johnny Depp, testified Tuesday that Depp accused him and Heard of defecating in the couple's bed, which Tillett Wright denied.

Wright described Heard calling him in May 2016 and putting him on speakerphone to describe a "theory" Depp had, which was that they had both "shit on his pillow."

"I was laughing. She was laughing," Wright said. "And when I realized that he was serious, I was like, 'OK, look, you know, first of all, I wasn't there that day.'"

Wright said that Depp got "agitated" and that he could hear him walk away from the phone.

"He came clomping back down the stairs. I heard like a noise and then the phone dropped," Wright said, making a slapping motion with his hands. "And he said to her, 'Oh, you think I hit you? You think I fucking hit you? What if I peel your fucking hair back?'" Wright said as he began to get emotional.

"And then I heard the phone drop again and then I heard her scream," Wright continued. "I remember her screaming and I hung up the phone."

Wright said he called 911 and friends to check up on Heard.

Depp was "misogynistic and cruel" according to Wright. He also said after Depp's and Heard's wedding ceremony , Depp told him "we're married, now I can punch her in the face and no one can do anything about it."

Depp first accused Heard in April of defecating on their shared bed. Depp said the incident occurred after a fight, in which he said he would leave Heard. Heard denied doing so and blamed it on their dogs, which Depp believed was absurd.

Later in the trial, Heard continued to deny that she had defecated on their bed and described it as "disgusting."

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she spoke about being a survivor of domestic abuse. Heard countersued for $100 million , claiming Depp falsely fueled an online harassment campaign against her.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
OK! Magazine

Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So

Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Io Tillett Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images During
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

412K+
Followers
27K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy