ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miriam Margolyes

Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0fhl4N8i00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx59y_0fhl4N8i00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUocZ_0fhl4N8i00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: VERGE    ARRAY    UNWIND    PHOBIA

Answer: He planned to propose to his girlfriend and went to the jewelry store to do some – "PONDER-RING"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What most infuriates me is the cellphones. If I see someone texting during the show, I walk off the stage." – Miriam Margolyes

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

FORTUNE LOVES TO GIVE SLIPPERS TO THOSE WITH WOODEN LEGS, AND GLOVES TO THOSE WITH NO HANDS. – THEOPHILE GAUTIER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

SINCE WE WERE FAR TOO SLOW WHEN ATTEMPTING TO FLEE FROM APHRODITE, THE GODDESS CAUGHT US.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PIANO    VIOLA    VIOLIN    TRUMPET    TROMBONE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EXERT, TRENDS, SCENES, SORCERESS, SASSY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvo45_0fhl4N8i00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SKIMMED
  2. MASTERSON
  3. NECESSITATE
  4. ZEBRAFISH
  5. FITFUL
  6. LOFTY
  7. NEEDLES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Wonders and horrors

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

480K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy