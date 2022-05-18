Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: VERGE ARRAY UNWIND PHOBIA
Answer: He planned to propose to his girlfriend and went to the jewelry store to do some – "PONDER-RING"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"What most infuriates me is the cellphones. If I see someone texting during the show, I walk off the stage." – Miriam Margolyes
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
FORTUNE LOVES TO GIVE SLIPPERS TO THOSE WITH WOODEN LEGS, AND GLOVES TO THOSE WITH NO HANDS. – THEOPHILE GAUTIER
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
SINCE WE WERE FAR TOO SLOW WHEN ATTEMPTING TO FLEE FROM APHRODITE, THE GODDESS CAUGHT US.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
PIANO VIOLA VIOLIN TRUMPET TROMBONE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EXERT, TRENDS, SCENES, SORCERESS, SASSY
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- SKIMMED
- MASTERSON
- NECESSITATE
- ZEBRAFISH
- FITFUL
- LOFTY
- NEEDLES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Wonders and horrors
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Comments / 0