Olivia Gibbons doubled and drove in four runs to lead Kalispell Glacier to a 10-4 win over Butte High in a junior varsity softball game Saturday at Stodden Park. (Boxscore) Madisyn Swanson and Dacelyn Lafond homered to lead the Bulldogs in the loss.Madi Jonart singled for Butte High, which was held to three hits by by Morgan Vivian and Gibbons. Vivian fanned nine batters over six innings.

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO