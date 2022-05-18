Southern Boone to meet Father Tolton for girls district soccer title

COLUMBIA, Mo — Mizzou Softball is two wins away from the Super Regional round. The Tigers staved off elimination and defeated Missouri State for the second time this weekend 2-0 on Saturday night to advance to the Columbia Regional final. MU will face Arizona, who beat the Tigers earlier in the afternoon 2-0.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Track athletes had to deal with weather delays due to the early morning rain. But they were able to get in the Class 1 and 2 state track meet on Saturday in Jefferson City. The Principia Boys and Drexel girls won in Class 1. Lawson's...
ATHENS, Ga — Mizzou Baseball was a win and a Kentucky loss away from clinching a berth in the postseason. But after fighting back in their season-finale contest with Georgia, the Tigers were left heartbroken. Missouri lost 11-10 thanks to a pair of Georgia runs in the ninth. A...
COLUMBIA — Columbia library workers passed a measure to unionize the Daniel Boone Regional Library, joining the movement to unionize across the country. The vote to unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited passed by 65% of the 156 who cast a ballot. The election, overseen by the Missouri State Board...
Three people were seriously hurt after a crash on Missouri 135 Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:18 pm at the turn at Mile Corner Road. Ivan Alvarez Sebastian, 19, of Pilot Grove, was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound when he lost control at the curve. His car...
BOONE COUNTY — Boone County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Monday an 11-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon at the Crescent Meadows trailer park. Sheriff administrators said the boy had a single gunshot wound. They gave no other details. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Prathersville Road. Captain...
On May 22nd, three years ago, a tornado ravaged Jefferson City. While fortunately no one was killed by the twister, it left many buildings and homes destroyed. One of those homes belonged to Dwight Days, a Jefferson City native and a U.S. Army veteran. While it was once Days' and...
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signing the new congressional districts into law Wednesday was the last piece of the puzzle for the Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon’s office to begin the process of determining precincts and wrapping up the time intensive redistricting process. This year, the redistricting process...
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a juvenile. According to Boone County Sheriff's Department Captain Brian Leer, the incident was first reported at 1:58 pm Saturday at 1800 East Prathersville Road at Crescent Meadows Trailer Park. The juvenile did sustain a gunshot wound.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 4800 block of Clark Lane for a reported residential structure fire with animals trapped inside just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The first fire crew arrived to find smoke coming out of the back of a multiple-story apartment building. The crew began an aggressive interior fire attack and search and rescue operation with a preconnected hose line.
