Benedetto Andreoli went 2-for-2 with two RBI to lead Vineland to a 9-1 win over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Yoan Feliz singled and drove in two runs for Vineland (18-5), which broke open a 2-1 game with six runs in the fifth. Ethan Evans added two RBI, while Enzo Descalzi went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Xavier Cortez gave up one run on seven hits, struck out three and walked two over six innings of work.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO