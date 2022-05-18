North Syracuse Central School District voters approve proposed budget

NORTH SYRACUSE — Voters have agreed to the North Syracuse Central School District’s proposed 2022-2023 school year budget with 73.6% approval.

Voters cast a total of 1,298 yes votes and 466 no votes on the $188,367,855 proposal. A bus proposition for $1,890,381 also passed with 1,295 yes votes and 479 no votes for 73% approval.

Additionally, the Salina Free Library proposition for $489,304 passed with 85.5% approval with 59 yes votes and 10 no votes.

Two special propositions on this year’s ballot were also approved. Proposition 3 for a chiller replacement at North Syracuse Junior High School ($1.4 million with no local tax impact) received 1,409 yes votes and 369 no votes for 79% approval. Proposition 4 for an energy performance contract ($7.5 million with no local tax impact) received 1,334 yes votes and 41 no votes for 75% approval.

Voters elected the following three candidates to the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education for (three-year) terms beginning July 1, 2022:

Robert Crabtree (1,424 votes)

Matthew Hermann (1,256 votes)

Amanda Sugrue (1,180 votes)

Nicole Planty received 857 votes and was not elected.

“Many thanks to all of our community members who came out to vote this year. The level of support we’ve received on all levels has been amazing and we are so grateful,” Superintendent Daniel Bowles said.

The 2022-2023 tax levy increase of 3.37% is within the allowable tax levy limit as calculated under the state’s “tax cap” guidelines. Therefore, a simple majority was required for authorization.

For details about the budget, visit the district’s budget website at nscsd.org/budget.