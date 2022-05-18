ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Syracuse, NY

North Syracuse Central School District voters approve proposed budget

By Laurie Cook
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrMXH_0fhl3QeI00

NORTH SYRACUSE — Voters have agreed to the North Syracuse Central School District’s proposed 2022-2023 school year budget with 73.6% approval.

Voters cast a total of 1,298 yes votes and 466 no votes on the $188,367,855 proposal. A bus proposition for $1,890,381 also passed with 1,295 yes votes and 479 no votes for 73% approval.

Additionally, the Salina Free Library proposition for $489,304 passed with 85.5% approval with 59 yes votes and 10 no votes.

Two special propositions on this year’s ballot were also approved. Proposition 3 for a chiller replacement at North Syracuse Junior High School ($1.4 million with no local tax impact) received 1,409 yes votes and 369 no votes for 79% approval. Proposition 4 for an energy performance contract ($7.5 million with no local tax impact) received 1,334 yes votes and 41 no votes for 75% approval.

Voters elected the following three candidates to the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education for (three-year) terms beginning July 1, 2022:

  • Robert Crabtree (1,424 votes)
  • Matthew Hermann (1,256 votes)
  • Amanda Sugrue (1,180 votes)

Nicole Planty received 857 votes and was not elected.

“Many thanks to all of our community members who came out to vote this year. The level of support we’ve received on all levels has been amazing and we are so grateful,” Superintendent Daniel Bowles said.

The 2022-2023 tax levy increase of 3.37% is within the allowable tax levy limit as calculated under the state’s “tax cap” guidelines. Therefore, a simple majority was required for authorization.

For details about the budget, visit the district’s budget website at nscsd.org/budget.

Comments / 2

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Voters approve school budgets, elect BOE members

EASTERN CNY SCHOOL DISTRICTS – On Tuesday, May 17 area residents went to the polls to cast their votes on local school district budgets as well as the elections for the districts’ respective boards of education. Voters were also asked to weigh in on other propositions for bus...
MANLIUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Education
City
Salina, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Government
City
North Syracuse, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Cazenovia schedules May 30 special meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Town Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York, on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. to award the Water Pollution Control Facility Asset Evaluation Project to an engineering firm. Notice is further given that the Town Board shall consider such other business that may be brought before it at said time and place.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Santoro named director of personnel and operations

SKANEATELES — In June 2014, Skaneateles High School Principal Greg Santoro attended the school’s commencement ceremony for the first time. He stood on the gazebo at Clift Park and took in the beautiful scene unfolding before him: the boats gathering around the lake, the energy radiating from the village, and, most importantly, the pride exuding […]
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘Learn to Row’ event returns to Cazenovia Lake

CAZENOVIA — On June 4, the annual Cazenovia Rowing Club (CRC) “Learn to Row” event will return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. The free event, which is open to anyone age 18 to 90, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Gypsy Bay Park, located on Route 20 across from Lorenzo State Historic Site.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bowles
Eagle Newspapers

New assistant principal at West Genesee Middle School

On April 20, 2022 Melinda Howard was appointed by the board of education as the new assistant Principal at West Genesee Middle School with an official start date of July 1. Howard comes to us from Baldwinsville CSD where she is highly regarded and currently serving Van Buren Elementary and Ray Middle School in an administrative capacity.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Charles T. Driscoll Masonry Restoration Co., multigenerational business, honored

SKANEATELES FALLS — Charles T. Driscoll Masonry Restoration Co., Inc., exterior masonry restoration specialty contractor, located in Skaneateles Falls, recently announced that as of May 2021 Gideon Driscoll and Adnan Mujezinovic are the new co-owners of the family business. Driscoll and Mujezinovic have demonstrated strong credentials in initiating and...
SKANEATELES FALLS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

JE announces April Future World Changers

ELBRIDGE — Six Jordan-Elbridge Middle School students are being recognized as Future World Changers. Each month, teachers nominate students for reasons such as excelling in class or making significant progress and growth. The students nominated exhibit qualities of a lifelong learner, such as having determination, being compassionate, and demonstrating curiosity. This group of Future World […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Tax Levy#The Salina Free Library
Eagle Newspapers

Presidential historian presents at Fayetteville Free Library

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Historian Larry Cook returned to his hometown this past weekend to present about happenings in the lives of four former presidents. A published author, lifelong collector of memorabilia, and authority on both little-known facts and the personal side of the presidency, Cook first spoke to those gathered in the Fayetteville Free Library on May 21 about Andrew Jackson, the head of state nicknamed “Old Hickory” due to his “rugged, rough and tough” reputation.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles, Marcellus boys tennis earns sectional titles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – At two different locations and in three different divisions, area high school boys tennis teams vied for glory in the Section III championships. Skaneateles, taking part in the Class C-1 tournament at SUNY-Cortland, got a victory in first doubles from Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan, who beat Chris Kelly and Dylan McGuire (Holland Patent) 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals before topping Cazenovia’s Andrew Falso and Gabe Reagan 6-3, 7-5 in the title match.
SKANEATELES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Eagle Newspapers

CBA baseball set to defend Class A sectional title

CENTRAL NEW YORK – After playing Class B sides for most of the spring, the Christian Brothers Academy baseball team will attempt to do what it accomplished in 2021 – namely, move up and earn the Section III Class A championship. CBA was particularly impressive last Tuesday at...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Susan E. Rhinehart, 69

Susan Elaine Ventimiglia Rhinehart, age 69, of Skaneateles, passed away on May 18, 2022, from complications of a rare blood cancer. She passed peacefully holding the loving hands of her husband and daughter as the sun was setting in a gorgeous array of colors. In 1972 Sue graduated from Skaneateles...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill’s Dadey wins individual OHSL girls golf title

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Over a stretch of two weeks, area high school boys and girls golfers would both battle for league and Section III honors and see whether they would proceed to June’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments. Three local girls teams would tee it up last Wednesday at Woodcrest […]
GOLF
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy