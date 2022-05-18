Columbia's Neighborhoods: The transformation of working class Wheeler Hill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia was hit with scattered storms, which caused flooding all around the city. WIS’ Kevin Arnone kept the streets of Columbia safe and updated on the stormy day. Richland, Lexington and Kershaw were all put on flash flood warning until 2:15pm. Photos from viewers:. Notice...
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year. During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year. This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools […]
HOPKINS, S.C. — A Saturday showcase for track and field programs in the Palmetto State saw great crowds at the two host sites. The third and final day of the South Carolina High School League State Track and Field Championships were held at Spring Valley and Lower Richland High Schools.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy joined Seven Oaks Elementary students and leaders today to honor her mother, who passed away last summer. They dedicated the Nancy Thomas Wood Memorial Outdoor Classroom in honor of the long time teacher. Wood taught generations of students for decades, dating back...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Out of South Carolina’s 46 counties, three have failed to meet the January 1 deadline to report financial statements to the Comptroller General’s office, as required by state law. The counties include Allendale, Orangeburg and Williamsburg in the Lowcountry. But the state can...
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Does persistence pay off? For a recent winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery in Batesburg-Leesville that appears to be the case. A Midlands man who hasn't been publicly identified drew a winning ticket from the Quick Stop #5 on West Columbia Avenue. But it's far the first Powerball ticket that he has bought - he's been playing for years.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill and Adidas have announced a brand new basketball event coming to the area. It's called the 3 Stripe Select event and Rock Hill will host the championship over multiple years. The event will showcase the talents of elite high school players at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A viewing for Sha'Neal Brown and Jessie Brown is scheduled for Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home on Colonial Drive. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m....
CAMDEN, SC (WOLO) — Sometimes when a person dies, their family is no longer around or does not have the money to give them a proper burial. This was the case for 10 Kershaw County residents and their community decided to give them a final resting place. “Be with...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Sparkleberry Lane. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at San Jose on Sparkleberry, according to fire officials. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported. Crews were able...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Family and friends came together Monday night to offer prayer and condolences to the family of Winston Hunter. The 6-year-old was shot and killed at his Woodford Home on May 13. “Winston and his death were not the wakeup call. Winston and his life were...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022. The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:. Alaska 3.90%
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
ELGIN, S.C. — The USGS reported an earthquake in South Carolina Saturday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake was detected about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 am. This is one of numerous earthquakes reported in the area in the past several months.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building. LOCAL FIRST | Mother, daughter charged, accused of attacking students at Ebenezer Middle School. According to reports, police were called to It's Fashion Metro on Garners Ferry Road when a car crashed...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Sumter mother and local activist has been sentenced to four years in jail for highly aggravated breach of peace this week. Thursday afternoon, racial justice groups were outside the Sumter Courthouse protesting her sentencing. Brittany martin was charged after comments she made during a protest...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Midlands Saturday morning. The quake happened about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 a.m. A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was reported earlier in the week near Elgin on Thursday, according to our sister station...
With everything from food to gas on the rise, it has become harder for a lot of people to pay their bills. Many don't realize financial aid programs that began during the pandemic are still going strong. They offer help with everything from rent to mortgage payments, utilities, even property taxes.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon. It was first reported at 3:04 p.m. at Crae Leilei Circle and Ella Quiller Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although it was initially reported as a non-injury crash, two of...
