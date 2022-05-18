ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia's Neighborhoods: The transformation of working class Wheeler Hill

Cover picture for the articleThe area might be familiar, but you may...

WIS-TV

Scattered storms, flooding leaves Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia was hit with scattered storms, which caused flooding all around the city. WIS’ Kevin Arnone kept the streets of Columbia safe and updated on the stormy day. Richland, Lexington and Kershaw were all put on flash flood warning until 2:15pm. Photos from viewers:. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Changes coming to Richmond County Schools for 2022-2023

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year. During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year. This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Lower Richland boys showcase talent at track and field championships

HOPKINS, S.C. — A Saturday showcase for track and field programs in the Palmetto State saw great crowds at the two host sites. The third and final day of the South Carolina High School League State Track and Field Championships were held at Spring Valley and Lower Richland High Schools.
HOPKINS, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Pickens, SC
City
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Batesburg winning Powerball ticket follows years of playing for one man

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Does persistence pay off? For a recent winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery in Batesburg-Leesville that appears to be the case. A Midlands man who hasn't been publicly identified drew a winning ticket from the Quick Stop #5 on West Columbia Avenue. But it's far the first Powerball ticket that he has bought - he's been playing for years.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Rock Hill and Adidas announce NCAA basketball event

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill and Adidas have announced a brand new basketball event coming to the area. It's called the 3 Stripe Select event and Rock Hill will host the championship over multiple years. The event will showcase the talents of elite high school players at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.
ROCK HILL, SC
wach.com

Service held for grandmother, granddaughter killed in stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A viewing for Sha'Neal Brown and Jessie Brown is scheduled for Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home on Colonial Drive. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

No injuries in early-morning restaurant fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Sparkleberry Lane. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at San Jose on Sparkleberry, according to fire officials. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported. Crews were able...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022. The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:. Alaska 3.90%
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina candle theft ring busted, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — The USGS reported an earthquake in South Carolina Saturday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake was detected about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 am. This is one of numerous earthquakes reported in the area in the past several months.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Car crashes through store front in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building. LOCAL FIRST | Mother, daughter charged, accused of attacking students at Ebenezer Middle School. According to reports, police were called to It's Fashion Metro on Garners Ferry Road when a car crashed...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Protestors in Sumter demand the release of Brittany Martin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Sumter mother and local activist has been sentenced to four years in jail for highly aggravated breach of peace this week. Thursday afternoon, racial justice groups were outside the Sumter Courthouse protesting her sentencing. Brittany martin was charged after comments she made during a protest...
SUMTER, SC
live5news.com

1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Midlands Saturday morning. The quake happened about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 a.m. A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was reported earlier in the week near Elgin on Thursday, according to our sister station...
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 students checked out after school bus crash in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon. It was first reported at 3:04 p.m. at Crae Leilei Circle and Ella Quiller Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although it was initially reported as a non-injury crash, two of...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

