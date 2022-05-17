ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Labour holds vote pressuring Boris Johnson to set out emergency budget

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4812eK_0fhl2Hum00

Labour will challenge Tory MPs to back a vote pressuring Boris Johnson to commit to an emergency budget addressing the cost-of-living crisis.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been resisting demands to set out new tax-and-spend measures to alleviate the squeeze.

Some Conservative backbenchers accept an emergency budget is required and Labour will challenge them to back its binding vote on Wednesday.

The Labour amendment to the Queen’s Speech will note that the Government’s legislative agenda it contains “fails to bring forward immediately” an emergency budget.

It will also urge ministers to set out a “new approach to the economy that will end twelve years of slow growth and high taxation” under the Tories.

Labour’s thinking was the amendment would not force ministers to bring forward a new Bill by a specific date if passed, but would put massive pressure on the Government to draw up plans.

Opening the final day of the six-day Queen’s Speech debate, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will highlight the “unfair” tax system adding to the squeeze on wages.

“That’s why the Conservatives must back our motion today, not just for them to come forward with an emergency budget to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, but to set out the plan Britain deserves to get our economy firing on all cylinders,” she is expected to add.

The Government’s programme will almost certainly pass, with the Prime Minister commanding a large majority in the Commons and the Queen’s Speech being seen as a vote of confidence, so voting against it could cause MPs to lose the Tory whip.

But those who have put on record their support for an emergency budget could face questions over why they did not back the measure when they had the chance.

Mr Johnson has promised measures to help ease the pain of wages falling further behind soaring inflation, but was resisting caving in to demands for a fully-fledged budget.

On Tuesday, Labour failed in its bid to amend the Queen’s Speech to secure a windfall tax on the soaring profits of oil and gas companies to help provide relief to the public.

Conservative former minister Robert Halfon and Mel Stride, the Tory chairman of the Treasury Committee, both indicated support for the policy, with the former labelling oil company bosses “the new oligarchs”.

But the amendment was rejected in the House of Commons by 310 votes to 248, majority 62.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson congratulates Australian prime minister-elect

Boris Johnson has congratulated the Australian prime minister-elect, pointing to the UK’s post-Brexit trade agreement with the country and remarking “the only distance between us is geographical”. The UK Prime Minister issued a statement hailing Britain and Australia’s “long history” and “bright future” as Anthony Albanese’s centre-left...
POLITICS
newschain

Lewis and Javid oppose using windfall tax to battle cost-of-living crisis

Two Cabinet ministers have voiced their objections to imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas firms to address the cost-of-living crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under pressure to introduce a one-off levy on firms which have benefited from globally high oil and gas prices and use the revenue to fund measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis on households struggling with rising bills.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Mel Stride
Person
Robert Halfon
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
newschain

Accused boy tells court he just wanted to frighten Ava away

The teenager accused of the murder of 12-year-old Ava White has told a jury he was “scared” she would “jump” him. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool Crown Court “I promise, I didn’t mean to hit her” as he gave evidence over videolink on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Judge set to decide whether doctors can stop treating Archie Battersbee

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a 12-year-old boy who is at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering devastating brain damage. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard how specialists treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Tories#Conservatives#Government
newschain

Cabinet minister insists he does not know who called Johnson-Gray meeting

A Cabinet minister has insisted he does not know who called a controversial meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray over the senior civil servant’s pivotal partygate report. The Prime Minister is facing pressure to “urgently explain” why the talks took place, with Labour arguing public confidence in the...
POLITICS
newschain

Patel urges MPs to avoid ‘mob rule’ and back new Bill to limit protesters

Priti Patel will tell MPs that “we do not make policy through mob rule in this country” as she urges them to give their support to the new Public Order Bill. It represents the Home Secretary’s most recent attempt to reintroduce measures which had previously been blocked by the House of Lords as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Nadhim Zahawi: Department for Education could suffer job cuts of 40%

Civil Service staff cuts of up to 40% are being considered as part of plans for the Department for Education, according to Nadhim Zahawi. The Education Secretary confirmed modelling work to plan for different scenarios is taking place, but insisted he wants to make sure his priorities continue to be delivered.
EDUCATION
newschain

Government considers plans for minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes

The Government is considering plans for a minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes as the threat of a major industrial action looms. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Sunday Telegraph that ministers are looking at drawing up laws which would make industrial action illegal unless a certain number of staff are working.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
newschain

Treasury earmarks £500,000 of public cash for focus groups and polls

The Treasury has come under fire for authorising £500,000 of taxpayer money to be spent on focus groups and polls. Procurement documents published by the Government show consultants Deltapoll were selected to carry out the work, with an option to extend the contract for another year – taking the potential total cost to £1 million.
POLITICS
newschain

Naomi Long says UK Government has used Northern Ireland as ‘bit of a play thing’

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the UK Government has sometimes used Northern Ireland as “a bit of a play thing” which is “damaging” relations and devolution. “I understand [the DUP’s] lack of trust in the UK Government because I think at times the UK Government have used Northern Ireland as a bit of a play thing when it comes to maintaining a grievance with Europe,” Ms Long told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.
POLITICS
newschain

‘Billy the Kid’ shot dead in failed revenge attack, court told

A street gangster nicknamed Billy the Kid died in a hail of bullets during a revenge ride-out which ended in “crushing defeat”, a court has heard. Billy McCullagh, 27, suffered two shots in the back and died in a street in north-west London in the early hours of July 16 2020, jurors heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘UK’s youngest terrorist’, 14, avoids being locked up after admitting charges

A 14-year-old, thought to be one of the UK’s youngest convicted terrorists, has avoided a custodial sentence despite a judge branding some of his comments “abhorrent”. The boy shared extreme right-wing views online, expressed racist views, talked about carrying out a school shooting and wrote several suicide notes.
U.K.
newschain

Cabinet minister meets with top Democrat amid Northern Ireland tensions

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met top Democrat Richard Neal amid tensions over the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. The head of the powerful ways and means committee in the US House of Representatives also spoke with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday, and was due to meet the Foreign Secretary.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
newschain

Mayor Andy Burnham leads anniversary tributes to Manchester Arena attack victims

Mayor Andy Burnham is among those paying tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on the five-year anniversary. The city is marking the anniversary free of coronavirus restrictions for the first time in three years. The commemorations on Sunday include church bells tolling at 10.31pm – the time...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy