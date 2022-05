When it comes to finding solutions for the desiccated Great Salt Lake, water rights attorney Nathan Bracken says he often hears Utahns blame agriculture. Farming is, indeed, the largest water consumer in the Great Salt Lake’s watershed and across the state. About three-quarters of Utah’s water funnels to irrigation, while agriculture accounts for less than 3% of the state’s gross domestic product. And a lot of that water is used to grow alfalfa.

