QUEENS, N.Y.- After wrapping up its non-conference schedule on Tuesday against Wagner, the St. John's baseball team will close the regular season when it travels to Cincinnati for a crucial three-game set against the Xavier Musketeers. First pitch on Thursday is set for 3 p.m. Friday's game two will get underway at 1 p.m., and the series finale on Saturday is scheduled to start at 12 noon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO