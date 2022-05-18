DeWine awards more than $3 million to local law enforcement to fight illegal drug activity

Stock image handcuffs (Blake David Taylor/iStock)

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike Dewine has announced he will give more than $3.6 million to local law enforcement agencies to help their drug forces and combat illegal drug activity.

The funds will be awarded to 41 law enforcement agencies and impact more than 65 counties across the state, according to a release.

DeWine said he hopes to combat issues of drug trafficking, the selling or abuse of prescription drugs and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade.

The law enforcement agencies can use the funds to investigate drug trafficking, gather intelligence, as well as support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families

“Ohio’s drug task forces play an absolutely critical role in removing drugs from the streets and holding drug traffickers accountable,” DeWine said in the release. “These grants are flexible so drug task force commanders can tailor their plans to the greatest benefit for their local communities.”

The funds were awarded through the Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund which is funded through Ohio’s operating budget.

Miami Valley agencies awarded include Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

