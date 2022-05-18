ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Kraken's Will Borgen: Makes progress late in season

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Borgen finished 2021-22 with eight points in 36 contests. Borgen saw almost no playing time early in the year...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Begins skating

Krug (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, just the second time the blueliner has skated during his recovery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The fact that Krug has just begun skating effectively rules him out versus Colorado on Monday but the blueliner is clearly making strides in his return to action. Whenever the Michigan native is given the all-clear, he should get back to logging big minutes for the Blues, including running the No. 1 power-play unit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Handed another loss

Gutierrez (0-6) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cubs. Gutierrez took the mound for the first time since May 11 and tossed three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up an RBI double to Ian Happ followed by Patrick Wisdom's two-run blast. Gutierrez is now 0-6 with an ugly 8.70 ERA through seven starts this season. He was removed from the rotation earlier this month but never made an appearance out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend but it's unclear if he'll get another start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Scratched from Sunday's start

Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season-high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled the Athletics' starter Zach Logue who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, so the rough outing only raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Making slow progress

Tatis (wrist) has begun fieldng slowly rolled grounders, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been working out at the Padres' complex in Arizona while the team is on the road, and he recently began fielding light grounders that are rolled to him. However, he still has not been cleared to catch a ball from any distance with his glove hand, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to start swinging a bat. The latter is of particular importance, as San Diego has acknowledged that a timetable for Tatis to return won't be available until he clears that hurdle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Likely set for utility role

Nevin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. With Ryan Mountcastle making his way back from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Nevin's time as a regular in the Baltimore lineup looks to be over. He started each of Baltimore's last 14 games at either a corner-infield or corner-outfield spot, slashing .245/.309/.327 during that stretch. Nevin's ability to play four defensive positions and serve as an option at designated hitter still gives him avenues to playing time when one of the Baltimore regulars need a rest, but he'll likely have to settle for more of a part-time role while the team is back to full strength.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Grabs second save

Sewald earned a save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter in Monday's 7-6 win over the Athletics. Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Sewald made quick work of the first two batters he faced before Jed Lowrie ripped a two-out single. Things got interesting after Lowrie, the tying-run, advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Sewald was able to get Sean Murphy to ground out to end the contest. The save was the 31-year-old's second of the year in three opportunities. After giving up four runs over two appearances earlier in May, Sewald has now rattled off 5.2 scoreless innings in his last six outings, lowering his season-long numbers to a 2.40 ERA and a microscopic 0.53 WHIP with 15 punchouts in 15 frames this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor

Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Starting Sunday

Gore is starting Sunday's series finale against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Gore pitched out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Phillies, and he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out four in three scoreless innings to earn the hold. The Padres haven't announced whether Gore will remain in the rotation following Sunday's start, but the southpaw has certainly performed well this season by posting a 2.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 29 innings over six appearances (five starts).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Paul Goldschmidt's RBI barrage continues with walk-off grand slam in Cardinals win

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is all kinds of locked in right now, having entered Monday's game hitting .478 with a .935 slugging percentage in his previous 11 games. Monday, he was actually 0-for-4 with three strikeouts when he dug into the box in the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs in a tie game with the bases loaded. Given how he'd been hitting of late, many might say he was due. They'd have been correct.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

