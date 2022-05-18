ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Steady as ever in 2021-22

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Oleksiak posted a goal and 16 assists in 72 games this season. Oleksiak added 182 hits and 86...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Begins skating

Krug (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, just the second time the blueliner has skated during his recovery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The fact that Krug has just begun skating effectively rules him out versus Colorado on Monday but the blueliner is clearly making strides in his return to action. Whenever the Michigan native is given the all-clear, he should get back to logging big minutes for the Blues, including running the No. 1 power-play unit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season-high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled the Athletics' starter Zach Logue who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, so the rough outing only raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
Jamie Oleksiak
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: MRI reveals low-grade tear

Cardinals president of baseball operations said Carlson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, was diagnosed with a Grade 1 to 2 left hamstring tear after undergoing an MRI, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis isn't providing a timeline for Carlson's return, but he could...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Handed another loss

Gutierrez (0-6) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cubs. Gutierrez took the mound for the first time since May 11 and tossed three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up an RBI double to Ian Happ followed by Patrick Wisdom's two-run blast. Gutierrez is now 0-6 with an ugly 8.70 ERA through seven starts this season. He was removed from the rotation earlier this month but never made an appearance out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend but it's unclear if he'll get another start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Steals base, drives in two

Aquino went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Making his first MLB appearance since April 29, Aquino gave the Reds an early lead with his two-run, ground-rule double in the first inning. He later singled and stole his first base of the year in the sixth. The 28-year-old owns a brutal .089/.128/.178 slash line through 47 plate appearances this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Keeps piling up hits, steals

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. The rookie swiped his major-league leading 12th bag of the season as part of his fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Rodriguez is slashing a blistering .342/.375/.513 through 20 games in May, and the 21-year-old is more than living up to the hype he carried into 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Scratched from Sunday's start

Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor

Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Paul Goldschmidt's RBI barrage continues with walk-off grand slam in Cardinals win

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is all kinds of locked in right now, having entered Monday's game hitting .478 with a .935 slugging percentage in his previous 11 games. Monday, he was actually 0-for-4 with three strikeouts when he dug into the box in the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs in a tie game with the bases loaded. Given how he'd been hitting of late, many might say he was due. They'd have been correct.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Returns to minors

Ashcraft returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Ashcraft was one of four players who joined the Reds for their weekend series in Toronto, replacing a group of players who evidently couldn't cross the border into Canada due to their decision not to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. Ashcraft got the chance to start Sunday and allowed two runs over 4.1 innings during his MLB debut. He'll return to Louisville for now with the team back on the American side of the border.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Grabs second save

Sewald earned a save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter in Monday's 7-6 win over the Athletics. Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Sewald made quick work of the first two batters he faced before Jed Lowrie ripped a two-out single. Things got interesting after Lowrie, the tying-run, advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Sewald was able to get Sean Murphy to ground out to end the contest. The save was the 31-year-old's second of the year in three opportunities. After giving up four runs over two appearances earlier in May, Sewald has now rattled off 5.2 scoreless innings in his last six outings, lowering his season-long numbers to a 2.40 ERA and a microscopic 0.53 WHIP with 15 punchouts in 15 frames this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits with trainer

Mountcastle exited Sunday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Mountcastle led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single, but he was visited by a trainer and left the game after reaching first base. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs, a walk and a strikeout. The nature of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Yankees.
BALTIMORE, MD

