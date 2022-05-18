ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Scores in series-opening loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. After he was scratched in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heads back to bench

Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Begins skating

Krug (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, just the second time the blueliner has skated during his recovery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The fact that Krug has just begun skating effectively rules him out versus Colorado on Monday but the blueliner is clearly making strides in his return to action. Whenever the Michigan native is given the all-clear, he should get back to logging big minutes for the Blues, including running the No. 1 power-play unit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Sunrise, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal Monday turned was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Handed another loss

Gutierrez (0-6) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cubs. Gutierrez took the mound for the first time since May 11 and tossed three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up an RBI double to Ian Happ followed by Patrick Wisdom's two-run blast. Gutierrez is now 0-6 with an ugly 8.70 ERA through seven starts this season. He was removed from the rotation earlier this month but never made an appearance out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old is currently lined up to face the Giants at home this weekend but it's unclear if he'll get another start.
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Anthony Duclair
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season-high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled the Athletics' starter Zach Logue who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, so the rough outing only raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: MRI reveals low-grade tear

Cardinals president of baseball operations said Carlson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, was diagnosed with a Grade 1 to 2 left hamstring tear after undergoing an MRI, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis isn't providing a timeline for Carlson's return, but he could...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
#Panthers
CBS Sports

Heat-Celtics: Erik Spoelstra says Payton Pritchard's Game 3 foul on Jimmy Butler 'was not a basketball play'

The Miami Heat survived Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals agains the Boston Celtics, but just barely. Miami managed to build a 26-point lead, but it evaporated over the course of the second half in part because the Heat were playing at less than full strength. Star forward Jimmy Butler had to sit out the final two quarters due to knee inflammation.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Undergoes minor knee surgery

Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been participating in OTAs for good reason. While the arthroscopic surgery appears to be insignificant, Toney is not expected to participate in any offseason OTAs altogether. Rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson will likely be the biggest beneficiary in Toney's absence, but expect the Florida product to be ready to play once training camp roles around.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Paul Goldschmidt's RBI barrage continues with walk-off grand slam in Cardinals win

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is all kinds of locked in right now, having entered Monday's game hitting .478 with a .935 slugging percentage in his previous 11 games. Monday, he was actually 0-for-4 with three strikeouts when he dug into the box in the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs in a tie game with the bases loaded. Given how he'd been hitting of late, many might say he was due. They'd have been correct.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Getting checked by doctor

Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Placed on IL

The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Grabs second save

Sewald earned a save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter in Monday's 7-6 win over the Athletics. Called upon to protect a one-run lead, Sewald made quick work of the first two batters he faced before Jed Lowrie ripped a two-out single. Things got interesting after Lowrie, the tying-run, advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Sewald was able to get Sean Murphy to ground out to end the contest. The save was the 31-year-old's second of the year in three opportunities. After giving up four runs over two appearances earlier in May, Sewald has now rattled off 5.2 scoreless innings in his last six outings, lowering his season-long numbers to a 2.40 ERA and a microscopic 0.53 WHIP with 15 punchouts in 15 frames this season.
SEATTLE, WA

